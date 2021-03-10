Status Yellow wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country including Clare for today.

Initially issued for just seven counties, the warning was extended to cover the rest of the country on Tuesday.

Forecasters say it will become very windy from Wednesday afternoon through until Thursday morning. Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping.

The warning will come into effect at midday today and remain in place until 7.00am tomorrow (Thursday).

A Status Orange – Gale Warning for coastal areas has also been issued by Met Éireann.

Southwest winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 today (Wednesday) and tonight on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching storm force 10 from Wicklow Head to Roches Point to Loop Head this evening and tonight.