Teen airlifted to hospital after tractor collision

A young man has been airlifted to hospital after the tractor and trailer he was driving jackknifed near Ballynacally this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm at Paradise Hill on the R473 Ennis to Kildysart road.

The driver, believed to be in his late teens, was injured after his tractor and trailer jackknifed. It’s understood he was thrown from the tractor cab which was left hanging over a ditch. The trailer however remained on the roadway and no other vehicle was involved.

Three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí. Fire crews quickly secured the tractor which was left perched precariously on the ditch.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance was also requested to attend the scene. It’s believed the helicopter was on a training mission in the area so reached the scene quickly. The Irish Air Corps and National Ambulance Service operation helicopter airlifted the injured man to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

The road will remained closed until Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene.