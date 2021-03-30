Win training session with Clare stars for your club

Imagine getting your favourite county player to come and train your local team?

Well, that’s what’s on offer to 20 lucky winners who sign up to the new Club Clare Membership Package before Saturday, May 1st. Launched this week, Clare’s Inter-county hurling and camogie squads (from Under 14 to Senior) have joined forces for an unprecedented player-led supporters club offering for 2021.

Exclusive member content, updates and live events will allow supporters to connect with the players more than ever before while Club Clare subscribers will also be included in ticket draws, competitions, player-of-the-year votes and mascot nominations, not to mention the free gift pack. Single membership is €50 or sign up your entire family for €100, with every cent raised by Club Clare going directly to providing support, equipment and services for its inter-county hurling and camogie teams at all levels.

To help promote this new membership offering, ten Clare stars from both the senior hurling and camogie panels have committed to providing an exclusive training session or team talk for an underage club team of your choosing. Indeed, every senior panelist will be part of this unique opportunity as each squad has been pooled into ten groups under the name of their group leader.

The list consists of: Conor Cleary, John Conlon, Sinead Conlon, Orlaith Duggan, David Fitzgerald, Ciara Grogan, Aoife Keane, Clare Hehir, Eimear Kelly, Tony Kelly, David McInerney, Cathal Malone, Laura McMahon, Chloe Morey, Niamh O’Dea, Shane O’Donnell, Eibhear Quilligan, David Reidy, Alannah Ryan and Aron Shanagher.

Following the deadline on May 1st, the nominations for each player will be placed into a draw, with the 20 overall winners entitled to choose a club underage team to receive the training session.

Remember if you’re not in, you can’t win so don’t delay, sign up before May Day.

To join Club Clare, simply go to www.clubclare.com and follow the membership instructions where you can also nominate a player from a list of 20, half of which have either won or have been nominated for an All-Star.

2021 Club Clare Membership (€50 for individual, €100 for family)