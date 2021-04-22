80 new jobs at Shannon Technical Services

Shannon Technical Services, an Irish-owned aviation company based in Shannon, Co. Clare, has announced that it will create 80 new jobs by the end of 2023. 57 of the new jobs are supported by Enterprise Ireland.

The aviation company currently employs 40 people at its Shannon office and has utilised over 130 aviation technical consultants globally in Q1 2021. It will increase headcount to 60 by the end of 2021, 100 by the end of 2022, and upwards to 120 by 2023. The new roles will be across Operations, Commercial, Administration and Aviation Technical Services. As part of the controlled expansion, Shannon Technical Services (STS) will also be opening a new office in Dublin.

Founded in February 2019, the company’s services include management of aircraft transitions, redeliveries, CAMO, engine management, and materials and logistics management for global aircraft lessors and airlines.

Welcoming the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD said, “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the aviation sector. The Government is determined to help the industry recover and rebuild once the pandemic is over. This expansion by Shannon Technical Services, creating 80 new jobs in Shannon and Dublin by the end of 2023, is a great vote of confidence. Congratulations to the team involved. I wish them every success as their business continues to grow.”

Ben Whelan, Founder and CEO of Shannon Technical Services stated, “Shannon Technical Services is the most trusted global aviation technical services partner and the foundation to the company’s success lies in its people. As we begin to recover from these turbulent times for society and in particular for the aviation sector, we feel privileged to be expanding and providing attractive job opportunities in Shannon and at a new office that we will be opening in Dublin. The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience many times in the past and I’m confident that it will, once again, bounce back.”

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said, “In just a little over two years in operation, the highly experienced team at Shannon Technical Services has built an early stage company into a global market leader in its field. We are proud to have supported the new jobs announced today and are delighted at the positive news for the company.

“Ireland is a global leader in aviation and the creation of these new jobs demonstrates that Irish innovation and enterprise in the sector continues to thrive on a global scale, despite the very challenging and uncertain market circumstances. We look forward to continuing to work with Shannon Technical Services and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”

The company was first to the market in May 2020 with a dedicated state of the art Aircraft Records HUB at its 20,500 square feet modern specialist facility in Shannon. The company won two significant global tenders for the Aircraft Records HUB from 2 of the top 5 global lessors. The company’s turnover has increased by fourfold from 2019 to 2020 and is expected to more than double from 2020 to 2021.

Welcoming today’s announcement by aviation services company Shannon Technical Services, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said; “It is very heartening to watch a company grow its market share to the extent that it can announce the delivery of such commendable employment levels for Shannon by the end of its fourth year in operation.

“Shannon’s link with aviation is long-standing and to have a new nameplate operating from the Free Zone, whose leaders and employees have the industry experience and capability to make such an immediate impact in the global aviation market is most encouraging.

“The support from the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, is an endorsement of the strength of the company. This announcement will provide valuable employment and job opportunities in the Mid-West region and in Dublin in a variety of aviation-focused disciplines.

“News of this nature is most welcome at a time when the aviation sector generally has been so negatively impacted by the pandemic. We congratulate Shannon Technical Services on the progress made to date and look forward to working with CEO Ben Whelan and his team throughout its growth phase.”