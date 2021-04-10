€30,000 worth of drugs seized – Two arrested

Two men have been arrested and in excess of €30,000 worth of drugs recovered during a planned Garda operation in Clare.

The operation was carried out in Ennis on Friday as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs and associated criminal activity in the Clare Division.

In the course of the operation a number of locations were searched including a house in Ennis where cocaine with an estimated value in excess of €30,000 (analysis pending) was seized by investigating Gardaí.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested brought to Ennis Garda Station.

Both men are currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.