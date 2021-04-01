Covid-19 Daily Update

Thursday, April 1st – 5.35pm – 18 furthers death – 761 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 18 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,705 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 761 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 236,600. (15 cases have been denotified)

*’Less than 5′ new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,761. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

*The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that there have been 108 Covid-related deaths in Clare.

National Vaccination Update

819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

590,688 people have received their first dose

228,988 people have received their second dose

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

#informedcommunities