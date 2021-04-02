Man injured in North Clare rocking climbing accident

A man is recovering in hospital after he was injured in a fall while rock climbing in North Clare this evening.

The alarm was raised at around 7.00pm when emergency services received a call to report that a man had fallen about 4 metres (13 feet) at Ballyreen between Doolin and Fanore. The man in his 20s had been climbing with another person at the time. She was uninjured.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics. It’s understood that an off-duty paramedic, who lives close to the scene, also attended the incident and offered assistance.

Ambulance paramedics, including an Advanced Paramedic, assessed and treated the injured man at the scene. Coast Guard volunteers and ambulance service staff safely recovered the injured man from the location and transported him to the nearby ambulance.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment. He is understood to have sustained back injuries which are not life-threatening.