Plan to set up ‘Buddy Communities’ across Ireland

In light of the mental health crisis arising out of Covid-19, Cycle Against Suicide is calling on communities to prioritise peer support.

To this end Cycle Against Suicide are aiming to create and promote ‘Buddy Communities’ across Ireland. Like a neighbourhood watch, these Buddy Communities will be equipped to provide free, ongoing support for those in their community who may be struggling and need help to cope and improve their quality of life.

Increased stress, anxiety and depression are all side-effects of Covid-19. For some people this translates to feelings of hopelessness, despair and for some suicidal thoughts.

Cycle Against Suicide is working to prioritise mental health support by training mental health support ‘Buddies’ into communities across Ireland. The Cycle Against Suicide ‘Community Buddy’ programme trains and equips participants with practical, hands-on skills and knowledge they need to deliver local support to those in mental health distress.

According to Cycle Against Suicide CEO, Caroline Lafferty ‘communities are in a powerful position to mobilise themselves in support of the individuals who maybe struggling. Research shows that the greatest impact is made when support is provided locally by people and organisations who are part of the communities they service’.

For individuals who would like to nominate their local clubs or associations and support the training of a Buddy for their community, Cycle Against Suicide invite you our join their virtual cycle ‘Share the Load on the Road’. By joining this 670km virtual cycle from April 24th to May 31st, you will be helping Cycle Against Suicide to create a valuable group of skilled and knowledgeable ‘Buddies’ who can provide support to people in your community.

If your community has been affected by suicide and you want Cycle Against Suicide to help, please contact us by email info@cycleagainstsuicide.com

If you or someone you know is struggling, information about where you can get help for mental health issues, please visit https://www.cycleagainstsuicide.com/help-in-your-area-2/

