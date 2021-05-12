Applications open for Naughton Foundation scholarships

After 14 years awarding third level student scholarships, the Naughton Foundation Scholarship scheme is once again reminding students from County Clare that the closing date is fast approaching and inviting all applicants to submit their entries.

The Naughton Scholarships are a scheme of scholarships to promote the study of engineering, science and technology at third level by students in Ireland. Each year from February to May Leaving Certificate students can apply for a scholarship if they intend on studying science, engineering or technology at third level that year.

The closing date for receipt of application forms for The Naughton Foundation Scholarship 2021 is 5.30pm, Sunday, 30th May 2021. There will be one guaranteed scholarship for each of the 26 participating counties and five additional scholarships allocated.

The Naughton Foundation was established by Dr Martin and Carmel Naughton in 1994 and its goal is to support worthwhile causes in the arts and education. In 2008 they decided to create the scholarship programme to increase their support for Leaving Certificate students who would like to study engineering, mathematics, science, and technology at third level in Ireland. Originally the scholarship programme only applied to students from counties Louth, Meath and Monaghan however it has since expanded nationwide and students from all Counties in the Republic of Ireland are eligible to apply.

Students are invited to apply if they are currently attending secondary schools in County Clare, and if they are studying two or more of the following subjects- physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, engineering, mathematics, and applied mathematics.

Each Naughton Scholarship is valued at €20,000 so it is a contribution of €5,000 for each year of the student’s third-level course for a student studying science, engineering, maths or technology in any publicly funded university or third-level institution in Ireland, including Northern Ireland. The school of each winner is also awarded €1,000. Applications must be submitted before, or on this date to be considered eligible for the scholarship, this deadline will not be extended.

The 2021 application forms for The Naughton Foundation Scholarship Programme are available for download and can be completed online on The Naughton Foundation website.

