Clare man killed in workplace accident in Galway

A Clare man in his 30s has died in a workplace accident in Galway.

The incident occurred this morning on the Monivea Road in the city. The man, believed to be a carpenter in his 30s, was fatally injured while working on construction site.

It’s understood he died after suffering a fall. His body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics attended the incident while the Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the tragedy.

The man is understood to have been married with two young children and was from Clare.