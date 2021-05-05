Gardaí seize €37,000 in cash and arrest man

Gardaí seize €37,000 in cash and arrest man

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of almost €37,000 is cash in Co. Clare yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in Co. Clare, Gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car on the Drumbiggle Road, Ennis at around 8.30pm.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and and nearly €37,000 in cash, wrapped in cling film, was discovered.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and brought to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ennis District Court this afternoon.

SHARE
Pat Flynn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY