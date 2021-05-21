Man airlifted to hospital after Kilkee accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a fall at his home in West Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm while the man was working at his home in Kilkee. It’s understood he fell about 12 feet from a wall and into a neighbour’s property.

The National Ambulance Service was alerted while fire crews from Kilkee Fire Service were also requested to assist.

The Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance, Helimed-92, was tasked to transport the injured man to hospital.

Fire crews prepared safe landing site for the helicopter and assisted with the recovery of the casualty from the scene to the aircraft.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was flown to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.