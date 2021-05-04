Óglaigh na hÉireann cadetship competition opens

The Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney T.D., has announced the launch of the 2021 Cadetship Competition for the Permanent Defence Forces (PDF).

The launch was hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone at Haulbowline Naval Base.

The cadetship competition is an opportunity for young people to serve their country as officers in the different branches of the Defence Forces. On completion of their cadetships, newly commissioned officers will have the chance to serve Ireland both domestically and on overseas missions, as well as experience a broad spectrum of training and education relative to their branch of service.

Commenting on today’s launch, Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney T.D. underlined the ‘opportunities a career as an officer in the Defence Forces offers, to young men and women, to learn vital life skills, develop their leadership potential, undergo world class training and enhance their education. Earlier this year, 75 cadets were commissioned from the 96th Cadet Class and I am committed to building on these successes in 2021. Recruitment is the lifeblood of the Defence Forces and is a vital component to the development of Defence Forces capabilities.”

Also commenting on the launch of the competition, Óglaigh na hÉireann Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM, said, “Undergoing a cadetship in Óglaigh na hÉireann is a challenging and rewarding experience that equips Ireland’s best & brightest to be leaders and decision makers in the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps of Óglaigh na hÉireann. We are looking for young women & men of character, with the competence & capacity to embody our core values, serving our Country and our citizens”.

The competition will remain open until Sunday 23rd May and applicants can apply on the careers page via www.military.ie.