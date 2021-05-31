Second NCT centre to be developed in Clare

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has received confirmation that a second NCT centre for County Clare will be opened in Shannon by the end of 2021.

Deputy McNamara received the news from the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) in a response to his Parliamentary Question about the provision of additional centres in Clare.

“The NCTS decision to open a new NCT centre in Shannon is very welcome news for the large population of south and southeast Clare area. Once the centre is operational by the end of this year, it will inevitably contribute to reduced waiting times for tests at the existing Ennis test centre,” stated Deputy McNamara.

He continued, “The new centre is already under construction at the Smithstown Industrial Estate. The steel structure has been erected and shuttering work is underway in preparation for pouring the main concrete floor. The NCTS has confirmed to me that the facility will be operational before the end of the year, pending there is no more Covid restrictions introduced between now and then.”

Deputy McNamara has requested the NCTS to explore the potential for opening a NCT centre in West Clare.

“I have requested the NCTS to review the potential for a third centre four County Clare in Kilrush to accommodate thousands of people in the west of the county who face much longer than average journey times to an NCT centre. The NCTS has confirmed to me that the patterns of demand for testing and the need for test facilities in Clare will be kept under constant review by NCTS. I will continue to make representations on the matter,” stated Deputy McNamara.