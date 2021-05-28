Swimming prohibition at Kilkee lifted

The temporary prohibition on swimming that had been in place at Kilkee has been lifted with immediate effect.

The ban was put in place last Saturday following what was described as a “malfunction of Irish Water sewage infrastructure.”

The prohibition on swimming has been lifted following analysis and on the advice of the HSE.

Clare County Council has also confirmed that lifeguard services will commence on Saturday, 5th June, for the weekends in June.

Clare County Council advises that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations.

For further information, contact Clare County Council environment section on (065) 6846331 / enviroff@clarecoco.ie and visit www.beaches.ie