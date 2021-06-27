€1 million won in Co Clare

Daily Million players in Co. Clare are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after one lucky player scooped the top prize of €1 million in Saturday night’s 9pm draw.

The newly minted millionaire player selected their own numbers on a Normal Play ticket they purchased online on the day of the draw at www.lottery.ie.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky ticket holder in the Banner who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their prize.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Saturday 26th June) 9pm draw were: 06, 12, 18, 34, 35, 36 and the bonus 39.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play. Saturday night’s win of €1 million is the 4th top prize win in the Daily Million game so far this year.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery have also called on Lotto players in Athenry in Co. Galway to check their tickets for Saturday night’s Lotto draw after one Galwegian won the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €54,511 after narrowly missing out on the €4,070,616 jackpot prize on offer. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at An Post on Bridge Street in Athenry Town on Thursday 24th June.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Saturday 26th June) were: 10, 14, 21, 22, 35, 44 and the Bonus was 13.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

There was no winner of Saturday night’s jackpot which now heads for an estimated €4.5 million on Wednesday 30th June.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.