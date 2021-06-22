Founder Weekend and Pre-Accelerator comes to Munster

RDI Hub in Killorglin, Co. Kerry is hosting the next NDRC Founder Weekend and Pre-Accelerator programme to deliver early stage startup support and get founders one step closer to the €100k NDRC Accelerator Programme.

The aim of Founder Weekend and Pre-Accelerator is to help founders succeed on their startup journey through coaching and mentoring, with a founder-first approach delivered by international experts. The number of new startups in Ireland is up 8% vs last year and as we edge ever closer to an island of entrepreneurs early stage supports are in demand.

RDI Hub member Taxamo, which was just acquired by Vertex, Inc. for approximately $200 million, will be sponsoring Founder Weekend. John McCarthy, Founder of Taxamo, will be speaking at the event and the company will also provide expert mentors. McCarthy said, “We are delighted to support RDI Hub on NDRC Founder Weekend and help early stage start-ups become the next Taxamo.”

What is a Founder Weekend? Founder Weekend is a fun, welcoming event open to everyone who wants to immerse themselves in their local startup community, develop their idea with expert mentors, and even find a co-founder. Teams have 48 hours to turn a concept to reality through the presentation of a polished pitch. With plenty of spot prizes Founder Weekend is a mini- festival of early stage entrepreneurship. Applications are now open at www.nrdc.ie

Niall Larkin, the programme manager in the RDI Hub and seasoned founder himself said “This is the BEST thing you can do to make rapid progress with your start-up idea. There is nothing like getting 2 days of focused feedback to knock your start-up idea into shape and refine how you present it to the world.

NDRC Pre-Accelerator Alumni include Munster based sports tracking app, Hotfoot, Predictive Analytics + Data Storytelling Platform Graphite Note and E-Commerce AR platform Plop

“The Pre-Accelerator helped me really focus on the exact problem I was solving and what customer I was serving. During the programme I built up a trusted network of entrepreneurs, mentors and advisors who wanted to see me succeed and helped me get investors ready.” Kerry-based Founder and CEO of Graphite Note Hrvoje Smolic

What is a Pre-Accelerator?

The Pre-Accelerator helps entrepreneurs validate their startup idea with customers and reach accelerator or investment-readiness. Over 6 immersive evenings across 6 weeks, early-stage startups take part in interactive Q&As with serial entrepreneurs and receive mentoring from NDRC programme managers and entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled startups. They receive one-to-one feedback to come away with a compelling pitch to deliver at our Showcase event to investors, corporates and more.

If you are starting to ask yourself “Is it time to dedicate myself full-time to my start-up?” then it’s time to join the Pre-Accelerator. Applications are now open at www.nrdc.ie

This edition of the Pre-Accelerator will be delivered virtually, by the RDI Hub in Kerry, and Portershed in Galway. Applications are open to startups across the nation, with a special call out to startups located in Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick & Kerry.