Lifeboat assists cruiser with fuel issues

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was launched this evening to assist four people on a 35ft cruiser that had suffered fuel problems on the eastern shore of the lake.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to the incident. The vessel was reported to be near Navigation Mark F, north of the Goat Road on the Tipperary shore.

At 5.05pm the lifeboat launched with winds reported westerly, Force 3/4 with good visibility.

At 5.20pm, the lifeboat located the vessel just off the navigation channel above the Goat Road. All passengers on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. They had dropped anchor to prevent drifting into the shallows and onto rocks.

An RNLI volunteer transferred across the casualty vessel and once it was established that there was no damage to the vessel, but that it would require a tow to safe harbour, the lifeboat volunteers set up an alongside tow and weighed anchor. The nearest safe harbour was the public harbour at Kilgarvan Quay, and the lifeboat helm informed those on the casualty vessel of the plan.

At 5.50pm the casualty vessel was safely tied alongside at Kilgarvan Quay. The lifeboat departed the scene was back at the Lifeboat Station at 6.20pm.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to ‘ensure you have sufficient, fresh fuel for your journey and a means of communication’.