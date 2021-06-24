RNLI assists family on cruiser in difficulty

The Lough Derg RNLI was requested to launch and assist a family of five on board a 30ft cruiser that got in difficulty the lake today.

At around 2.20pm, watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry alerted Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew and tasked them assist the family.

The two adults, two teenagers and a child were on board a 30ft cruiser that suffered engine problems at navigation mark G, on the eastern shore of Lough Derg.

At 2.41pm, the lifeboat arrived on scene and found that all those on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. An RNLI volunteer was transferred across to the casualty vessel to reassure everyone on board.

The RNLI volunteer reported that the anchor was holding and evidently stuck fast. With deteriorating weather conditions and poor visibility, the RNLI helm made the decision to take all five people on to the lifeboat and transfer them to the safety of the nearest safe harbour, at Terryglass.

At 3.34pm the lifeboat put the family ashore at Terryglass Harbour. The lifeboat departed the scene and back at Station at 4.04pm.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to ‘ensure your boats and engines are checked and fueled ahead of your journey’.