Teenager critically injured in Killaloe accident

A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital following a workplace accident in East Clare early today.

Ambulance paramedics, fire crews and Gardaí rushed to the scene in Killaloe this morning.

The details of the incident have not been released but it’s believed the boy was working on local farm when the accident occurred.

He was treated at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

A Garda spokesman confirmed: “A male (mid-teens) was taken to University Hospital Limerick follow the incident. He is currently in a critical condition. The HSA (Health Safety Authority) have been notified and will carry out their own investigation. The scene remains preserved.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority confirmed: “The HSA are aware of the incident and an investigation has been launched.”