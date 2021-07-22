100 new high-tech jobs for Shannon

OLED Material Manufacturing Ltd and PPG are embarking on a multi-million-euro capital investment that is expected to create up to 100 high-tech jobs at a new Shannon manufacturing site.

The facility, which was announced last February, will broaden the global footprint and increase the production of Universal Display Corporation’s (UDC) energy-efficient, high-performing UniversalPHOLED® materials to meet growing organic light emitting diode (OLED) market demand and evolving industry requirements.

The announcement was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, who said, “This major announcement by OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG is a welcome boost to the Mid-West region. It will make a significant contribution to Shannon and the Irish economy in terms of job creation, investment and innovation. Technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors here in Ireland and globally, and I wish the team continued success.”

Austin McCabe, Director, OLED Material Manufacturing Limited, said, “Our manufacturing expansion in Ireland allows UDC to strengthen its mission, which centers on enabling our customers and fostering the proliferation of energy-efficient OLED display and lighting applications in the consumer landscape. Leveraging UDC Ireland’s presence, the site’s infrastructure and the Mid-West region’s top-level talent, we are excited about the new Shannon facility. Together with our long-term partner, PPG, this multi-million-euro investment will expand the global manufacturing footprint for UDC’s proprietary state-of-the-art phosphorescent emissive materials to meet the substantial growth forecasted for the OLED market.”

Gerry Cahill, PPG Plant Manager, Shannon, said, “This project will bring a broad spectrum of jobs, a large number of which are highly skilled, to the Mid-West region. PPG has been producing high-performance OLED materials for UDC for the past 20 years. The expansion into Ireland with the addition of the Shannon facility shows confidence in not only the UDC-PPG partnership but also in Ireland as a place in which to invest and do business. In this regard, we are thankful for the support of the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said, “This decision by OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG to invest in Shannon demonstrates the companies’ confidence in the availability of a skilled and talented workforce in the Mid-West Region. This announcement is further evidence of IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment for regional locations. I wish OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG every success as they progress with their manufacturing site in Shannon.”

PPG is the longstanding partner and exclusive manufacturer of UDC’s UniversalPHOLED emitter materials. OLED Material Manufacturing Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UDC Ireland Ltd., which is a subsidiary of UDC. Facility renovations and regulatory approvals at the Shannon site are expected to be completed in the next 12 months so that operations can commence in 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said’ “The significance of a decision of this nature is manifold. Not only does it bring new investment to Shannon but it provides opportunities at a much wider level, through the delivery of high-calibre employment and the attraction of new skills in a technology-driven sector.

“It is also great to see a technology of the future, namely, PHOLED (phosphorescent OLED), an OLED that has up to four times higher efficiency than that of a conventional fluorescent OLED, breathing new life into a site that has a long association with manufacturing in Shannon.

“We welcome OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG into the Shannon fold and look forward to working with the executive team as they ramp up their Shannon operation.”