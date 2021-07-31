Clare enterprise wins business supports from Rethink Ireland

A Clare social enterprise has been awarded business supports by Rethink Ireland under their Genesis Programme.

The successful Clare organisations is Fionnathan Productions.

The project is a father and son team who are master surfers on the wave toward Inclusion. By asking ‘why not’ and rejecting all fear, they have been able to redirect abundant resources toward creating meaningful, self-directed lives for people with the living experience of disability, and for the people and communities who love them.

Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund has awarded €400,000 to 16 projects around Ireland, while a further 18 projects have been awarded a place on the organisation’s Genesis Programme which provides strategic business support to organisations. The Genesis Programme is an intensive two-day workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and to be successful in future funding opportunities.

Speaking at the announcement yesterday was Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Pat Dowling, who said: “We would like to congratulate Fionnathan Productions on their success in receiving a Social Enterprise Development Fund Award from Rethink Ireland.”

Coming out of an extremely challenging period for Irish society – and Irish businesses – we’re delighted with this good news story for Clare. Social enterprises have an important role to play in guiding Ireland to become a more inclusive and equal society. Organisations like Fionnathan Productions, are leading the charge by not only creating jobs but working towards bringing about positive social change.”

Social Enterprise Development Fund Awardees 2021

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €3.2 million Fund being delivered from 2018 – 2022. The fund was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund has been supported by IPB Insurance since 2018. Also speaking at yesterday’s announcement was George Jones, Chairman of IPB Insurance, who said: “We’re proud to see the Fund going from strength to strength each year. Using innovative solutions to tackle social problems in our communities is something IPB Insurance strongly believes in, and we’re delighted to support the fund.

Commenting on the funding announcement yesterday, Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland said: “Just a few weeks ago, Rethink Ireland set out our Manifesto for 2030, detailing the Ireland we want – a fair, inclusive and sustainable Ireland. Yesterday, I’m delighted that Rethink Ireland is awarding both funding and business support to 34 organisations who are actively working to achieve this vision.

“Social enterprises are already living our Manifesto by actively working to tackle the greatest social challenges in Ireland. Whether they are knitting groups working to bring together marginalised members of society, innovative therapy practices using the power and beauty of our coastlines, or innovative ideas to strengthen safety in rural communities, they are the heart of our communities, and we’re delighted to be able to support them.”

New Start-Up Fund for Social Enterprises

Rethink Ireland have also launched a new Start-Up Fund for social enterprises at the early stage of their development. The Fund will award cash grants as well as strategic business support to Awardees. Rethink Ireland are encouraging early-stage social enterprises to apply for the Fund to receive the support they need to grow and scale.

