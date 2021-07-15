Lough Derg RNLI assists family on grounded cruiser

Lough Derg RNLI was called out last evening to assist a family of four on board a 36ft cruiser which was reported to have run aground on the southern side of the Corragheen Islands, in Dromineer Bay.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested the volunteer Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assess the situation.

The lifeboat launched at 6.04pm and reached the scene five minutes later.

On arrival, the lifeboat stood off and observed the aspect and movement of the cruiser, which was aground on a shoal south of the Corragheen Islands. With an RNLI volunteer taking soundings, the lifeboat made a cautious approach to the casualty vessel.

Once alongside crew established that all on board were safe and unhurt and wearing their lifejackets. A lifeboat volunteer transferred across the casualty and checked that the vessel was not holed or damaged.

The helm assessed the situation and decided that the safest course of action would be to take the cruiser off the shoal and out into clear water.

Once in safe water, the RNLI volunteer on board the casualty vessel checked steering and drives, and when he was satisfied they were in good working order, remained on board as the cruiser made way under it’s own power to Dromineer Harbour, the nearest safe harbour.

At 6.37pm, after the cruiser was safely tied alongside in Dromineer Harbour, the lifeboat departed the scene and returned to Station.

Catherine Gleeson, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, has advised water users to ‘enjoy Lough Derg and remember to stay within the navigation routes as there are sudden shallows and shoals close to islands and unmarked shores’.