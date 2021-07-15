Miltown Malbay watermains replacement completed

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has received confirmation that the watermain between Mullagh to Miltown has been replaced and works will commence very shortly on repairing affected road surfaces in the area.

Deputy McNamara says the completion of the work means “the people of this part of West Clare will now have access to a safe, secure and reliable source of drinking water.”

“The 4.5km long watermain replacement scheme has been a long time coming and follows endless service disruptions over many years,” stated Deputy McNamara. “The watermain that was bursting continuously and was no longer fit for purpose has been fully replaced, I have been informed today by Clare County Council. The delivery of a safe, secure and reliable source of drinking water will be very much welcomed by local residents and businesses.”

Deputy McNamara said works will commence immediately on repairing road surfaces affected by the watermain replacement works.

“The downside of the project is that the public road has been very badly impacted, and needs to be completely repaired and resurfaced. Clare County Council hopes to commence preparatory works (drainage and some minor road reshaping) almost immediately with road reconstruction (paving and grading road foundation layers with roadmaking stone). Road resurfacing works (sealing with a double layer of tar spray and road chippings) will commence in September,” he said.

“I want to pay tribute to Clare County Council’s water services staff and the engineering staff of the West Clare Municipal District for their work on this project, which while overdue, will have lasting positive consequences for the people of Miltown Malbay and surrounds,” concluded Deputy McNamara.