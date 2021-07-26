Rain and Thunderstorm Warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Rain and Thunderstorm Warning the country including Clare for the second time in a few days.

The weather service has said: “Thunderstorms and heavy showers will develop today over the western half of the country, moving eastwards this evening where they will continue tonight. Localised downpours will lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning will be valid from midday today (Monday) until 5:00am on Tuesday.

*Clare experience a spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms last Friday also.