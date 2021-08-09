9 rescued after speedboat ran aground off Ballyvaughan

The Galway RNLI lifeboat was called out last night to assist 9 people on board a boat that ran aground off the North Clare coast.

The alarm was raised at around 9.45pm when the occupants of the 6.5 metre Rib (rigid inflatable boat) contacted the Irish Coast Guard to report they had run aground in Ballyvaughan Bay.

With the boat’s propellor and engine damaged, the crew used their VHF radio to alert the Irish Coast Guard who immediately sought the assistance of Galway RNLI Lifeboat.

The Lifeboat launched from Galway Docks at about 10pm. Conditions were reported to be calm however it had already turned dark when the lifeboat crew located the stricken vessel some 20 minutes later.

All nine on board the casualty vessel were wearing lifeboat jackets and did not need any medical assistance. An RNLI volunteer was transferred to the boat before it was taken under tow to Parkmore Pier near Kinvara, Co Galway.

Deputy Launch Authority Seán Óg Leydon says: “The crew of the vessel acted quickly by dropping anchor straight away and contacting the Irish Coast Guard.”

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.