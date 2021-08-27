Do Not Consume Notice for Cappa/Rossmanagher Group Water Scheme

The HSE and Clare County Council advise that a Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for members of the Cappa Rossmanagher Group Water Scheme until further notice.

Due to discolouration of the water caused by increased Manganese levels in the Public Water Supply the Health Service Executive (Mid West Area) in conjunction with Clare County Council has issued a Do Not Consume Notice with immediate effect for the Cappa Rossmanagher Group Water Scheme.

Water tankers will be made available adjacent to the Railway Station, Sixmilebridge, and Crowe’s Shop, Minister’s Cross.

*This is not a Boil Water Notice, i.e. boiling and cooling your water will not make it safe to drink. All consumers affected by this notice must not drink their water

Additional Information from Clare County Council

Water must not be used for:

Drinking

Preparing Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

You may use your water for the following:

Personal hygiene, baths and showers, Flushing of toilets, Watering plants and flowers

Caution:

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.

If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while this Do Not

Consume Notice is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice

Only use Prepared/ Bottled Water for the following situations:

When preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing and preparing salads)

Preparing Infant Formula

Where a Do Not Consume Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from bottled water. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water.

It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Water tankers will be made available at Clare County Council Waste Water Treatment Plant, Sixmilebridge, and Crowe’s Shop, Minister’s Cross.

If you are boiling bottled water to prepare infant formula, care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds. Accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

How long before I can use tap water normally again?

We do not know at present. Clare County Council will continue to liaise with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting drinking water restrictions as soon as practicable.

How will we keep you informed?

Local radio

Clare co co social media

Water Tankers will be made available at the following locations:

Location 1: Railway Station, Sixmilebridge

Location 2: Crowe’s Shop, Minister’s Cross

It is advised to boil water obtained from tankers at 2 locations before consumption.

This precaution will continue until further notice and consumers are advised not to drink the water until the notice has been lifted.

This notice applies to all Consumers of the Cappa Rossmanagher Group Water Scheme