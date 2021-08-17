East Clare ‘Do Not Consume’ notice lifted

Irish Water has confirmed that the ‘Do Not Consume’ notice impacting customers on the Shannon/Sixmilebridge Public Water Supply, has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued to protect approximately 7,500 customers following elevated levels of manganese in the water supply.

Irish Water and Clare County Council’s drinking water compliance and operational teams worked to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

An intensive programme of flushing, reservoir cleaning and water quality sampling has been undertaken to allow this notice to be lifted following consultation with the HSE. Irish Water are working to identify and implement further improvement measures which will reduce the risk of a similar issues occurring in the future

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water, said: “Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact this Do Not Consume Notice had on the communities on the Shannon/SIxmilebridge Water Supply and we sincerely regret the inconvenience. Our drinking water compliance and operational experts worked hard to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible and we endeavoured to keep stakeholders updated at every stage of the process.

We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information. We would also like to thank Clare County Council and HSE for their input and support throughout the process.”

“Should customers have any queries regarding this Do Not Consume notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278 or on Twitter @IWCare. For water supply updates please see the Supply and Service Updates section of the Irish Water website.”