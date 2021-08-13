East Clare Do Not Consume notice remains in place

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council, wish to advise that the Do Not Consume notice remains in place for part the Shannon/Sixmilebridge Public Water Supply.

It does not apply to customers in Shannon, Newmarket-on-Fergus and Bunratty.

Teams from Irish Water and Clare County Council are continuing to work on implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly as possible over the next week.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to not consume mains drinking water until further notice. The population affected by the Do Not Consume notice is approximately 7,500.

Please note this is not a Boil Water Notice. Boiling the water will not reduce manganese levels and is therefore not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume. It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants. This notice does not apply to other water schemes in Co Clare.

Speaking about the continuation of the Do Not Consume Notice, Duane O’Brien, Irish Water said: “Irish Water is continuing to work hard to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. We fully understand the impact a Do Not Consume Notice has on the community. We would like to thank customers for their continued patience and cooperation.

“Tankers will remain in place as an alternative water supply and continue to be topped up until the notice is lifted. Any customers who have concern we would ask them to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.”

Areas Affected

All customers supplied by the Shannon/Sixmilebridge Public Water Supply with the exception of Shannon, Newmarket-on-Fergus and Bunratty.

Group Water Supply Schemes affected by this notice:

Deerpark

Cappa Rossmanagher

Cloughlea

Ballycar

Ballymulcashel/Kilmurry

Feenagh

Castlequarter

Castlecrine

Einagh

Bayymarkham

Caherkine

Knocknagoug

Cullane

Portdrine

This water should not be used for…

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Food preparation, washing or cooking of food,

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice

Children under 12 months old should not drink this water

In particular, children under 12 months old should not drink this water. This water should not be used for making up infant formula for bottled fed infants. An alternative source of water should be used. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula.

All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated.

If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way

Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing infants to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

What can you use water for?

The water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils

Irish Water and Clare County Council will continue to liaise with the Health Service Executive with a view to lifting this drinking water restriction as soon as practicable.

Business customers

Business customers will receive a 40 per cent rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the Do Not Consume Notice.

Alternative supplies

Tankered water remains in place at the following locations to provide an alternative water supply to customers. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Please adhere to social distancing when queuing for water supplies.

Cratloe – Next to the Streight’s Pub

Quin – Playground beside Malachy’s Bar

Kilmurry – Car Park on Main Street adjacent to filling Station.

Sixmilebridge – on Truagh Rd and at GAA pitch

Kilkishen – Car Park on main St. beside filling Station

Clonmoney – Church car park

Updates

Updates will be available from our Water Supply Updates section, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.