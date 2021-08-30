Gardaí issue school traffic safety reminder

As both primary and secondary students have returned to school Gardaí are reminding motorists to drive with caution.

Gardaí are asking drivers to be extra careful when passing schools in towns and villages throughout the county.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “We are also reminding drivers to be aware of children coming out from behind buses or cars that they have alighted from. Slow down and drive at an appropriate speed.”

“And for parents or anyone dropping students to school to ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their safety belt and to ensure all children are in a suitable safety seat,” Sgt Brooks added.