jumpAgrade gets €300k for educational disadvantage

After helping over 800 underrepresented students this past academic year, achieving an average grade increase of 14%, with 9 out of 10 students quoting improved confidence, jumpAgrade have received funding of €300,000 to grow their impact further and address educational disadvantage.

The Limerick based social enterprise is an online service trusted by thousands of second-level students and their parents across Ireland when preparing for exams. jumpAgrade sees that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed key challenges for students that they are now working to address.

The €300,000 in donor funding will be used to hire full-time and part-time teachers focused on making a difference in the lives of underrepresented young people digitally. They are seeking progressive, innovative, enthusiastic and purpose driven teachers to join their team.

Full-time and part-time positions are available from the beginning of July, as well as opportunities for summer projects which can start as soon as possible. These summer projects can also be ongoing throughout the academic year holiday windows. Applications are open here.

jumpAgrade has been supporting students through their online service since 2017 and are bringing the shift to remote work into the teaching sector with blended working.

Thanks to the backing of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland & their network of supporters, these opportunities have become a reality. The €300,000 in funding was secured to help level the playing field of education in Ireland and impact the lives of hundreds more students this year.

“We’ve seen that 9 out of 10 of our students this year increased in confidence, with an average grade improvement of 14%. We’ve been so impressed with the resilience shown by the young people we work with during an extremely challenging year for students. This is despite even more barriers being put in front of those from less fortunate backgrounds due to COVID.

With support from Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and our donors, we are excited to add passionate teachers to grow our impact even further, and help hundreds more students to achieve their full potential.”- Clodagh Guerin, jumpAgrade Foundation Manager.