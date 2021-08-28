Pyrite remediation scheme to be extended to Clare

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has welcomed confirmation by Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien TD that the pyrite remediation scheme will be extended to Clare, without delay.

A scheme is already in operation in other counties impacted by pyrite issues, namely Donegal and Mayo, and a campaign in Co. Clare has grown legs in recent months, as more and more homeowners have come forward with their experience of pyrite issues.

“I’m glad that Minister Darragh O’Brien has followed through on his promise to meet Clare pyrite homeowners,” said Deputy Crowe.

“A behind closed doors meeting took place at Clare County Council headquarters in Ennis where three homeowners, including chairperson of the Clare Pyrite Action Group, Dr Martina Cleary, had the opportunity to make their case for a remediation scheme to be operational in Clare.

“I’m glad to report from that meeting that Minister O’Brien has stated that he and his department will not delay the approval of the scheme in any fashion. An application was made just a month ago to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“All data submitted by Clare County Council, including information relating to five core samples of concrete blocks taken throughout the county, will be processed as has been done in schemes already operational in Donegal and Mayo.

The key difference I believe in this is that a lot of the processes involved in Mayo and Donegal can now be replicated in a Clare scheme – it should be interchangeable and it should be possible to get it going in a quicker timeframe. I’m glad that Minister O’Brien has confirmed that he has no plans to delay the approval of the scheme,” he added.

“I’m also glad to report that a review of the Mayo and Donegal schemes, which is currently underway within the department and due to conclude in the coming weeks, that whatever benefits arise from the revised remediation schemes will also apply to the scheme in Clare when it’s operational.

“Following the meeting, Minister O’Brien visited the home of Mary Hanley at Drumline, Newmarket-on-Fergus where he saw first-hand how pyrite in the block structure of her home has ravaged her property.”

“Many homes have already been categorised as Category 4, meaning they will need to be demolished right down to their foundations and built again and any delay in approving a scheme in Clare will mean that more homes will fall into this category. I am supportive of a campaign that is operational in Clare and other effected parts of the country to have a 100% redress scheme for homeowners.

“The existing scheme requires homeowners to re-install windows and doors in their new home but in the many places I’ve been to, these are totally warped and out of alignment because of the pushing and pulling pressure around them. Minister O’Brien is very proactive and as a TD for the county and his party colleague, I’m going to keep this on the top of my agenda in the months to come,” Deputy Crowe said.