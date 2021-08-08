RNLI assists family on grounded cruiser

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat has gone to the aid of a family of four on board a cruiser that was reported aground close to Terryglass Harbour.

The volunteer crew launched at 8.44pm in conditions that included moderate chop and westerly winds Force 4, gusting Force 6. Visibility also said to be poor with frequent squalls.

At 9:06pm the lifeboat located the casualty vessel and found that it was aground on a rocky shore close to Terryglass Harbour. The lifeboat anchored and veered down to the casualty vessel.

An RNLI volunteer was transferred to the cruiser, where he reported back to the lifeboat that there were five people on board. A boat owner in the harbour had been transferred out to the casualty vessel earlier when he had seen them in difficulty. All five people were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The RNLI volunteer on board the casualty vessel checked that the cruiser was not holed and given the weather conditions, the RNLI helm decided that the safest course of action was to take the cruiser off the rocks and out into safe water.

At 9.42pm the lifeboat had the cruiser off the rocks and out into safe water, where the drives and rudder were found to be in good working order. With an RNLI volunteer remaining on board and the lifeboat remaining alongside, the cruiser made its own way to the safety of Terryglass Harbour

At 9.52pm the lifeboat departed the scene and returned to station at Dromineer.

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, said afterwards: “The RNLI advises water users to check the weather forecast for inland lakes and plan your passage to arrive at safe harbour before nightfall.”

The operation was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.