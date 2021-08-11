Status Yellow wind warning for Clare on Thursday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo for Thursday.

The weather service is warning that it will be “unseasonably windy on Thursday with south to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h.”

Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Very rough seas are expected too.

The warning will be valid from 6.00am to 3.00pm on Thursday.

The Irish Coast Guard is strongly advising the public to exercise caution during the weather alert. The public are advised to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades.

The forecasted unseasonable severe weather conditions will coincide with spring tides and rough to high seas, with the potential for wave overtopping and hazardous coastal conditions.

The Coast Guard encourages the public to remember to “Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry” and if you see anyone if difficulty call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.