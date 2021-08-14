Stories From the Well for Heritage Week 

Composer Fiona Linnane and photographer Claire O’Rorke present an evocative exhibition inspired by the holy wells of the Burren for National Heritage Week.

The exhibition, showing in the atmospheric Newtown Castle at the Burren College of Art, will open on Monday 16th August and run until Sunday 22nd August. It opens daily 10am-5pm (closed Wednesday 18th).

A trilogy of short films – We call them holywells, I bought a hydrophone and Some woman – features sound by composer Fiona Linnane and imagery by photographer Claire O’Rorke. The visitor will also be invited to share their own stories about the magical wells of the Burren – with the sage advice of never letting the truth get in the way of a good story! Finally the project includes a specially produced sound walk exploring three water points in Ballyvaughan, which can be heard online at any time during the week.

This work draws on local stories sourced from The National Folklore Collection Schools Collection and the artists own experiences chasing wells across the Burren hills armed with a microphone and a camera! Fiona Linnane and Claire O’Rorke will be present at the exhibition for Water Heritage day on Sunday 22nd August.

Admission is free and it is suitable for all ages.

Supported by the Arts Council of Ireland Music Bursary Award with additional support by Clare Arts Office and the Burren College of Art.