Met √Čireann has issued a Status Yellow – Thunderstorm and Rain warning for north Munster including Clare for this Friday.

Forecasters are warning that “thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail, coupled with longer spells of rain over Clare, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary, will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.”

The warning will be valid from 9.00am on Friday for a period of 24 hours.