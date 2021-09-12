Bike Week 2021 gets underway

Bike Week 2021, an annual celebration and promotion of all that’s great about bikes and cycling, will kick off on Sunday September 12th and end on Saturday September 18th.

Funding is provided by the Department of Transport to Local Authorities and Local Sports Partnerships through the country to contribute towards a variety of events both on the ground and online throughout the week.

It is hoped that Bike Week will encourage new and lapsed cyclists to get on the bike and make cycling part of their lifestyle. People across the country will be able to join in events in their counties and consider cycling as a convenient way to travel on the commute, for shopping trips and leisure.

Regional events will include:

Group Cycles/Family Fun Cycles nationwide along selected routes

CYCLERIGHT Cycle Training

Cycle Safety

Women on Wheels

Disability Inclusion Cycling

Heritage Cycles

Bike Clinics

Amongst the events taking place in Co. Clare to mark Bike Week 2021 are a cycling skills competition, Newmarket on Fergus Community Cycle, and an AXA Community Bike Ride.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said: “It’s fantastic to see so many events organised this year to celebrate Bike Week. The number of people who are choosing to get around by bike is growing steadily, so it’s important that cycling is at the forefront of our thinking as part of the solution to reducing our carbon emissions.

“I look forward to seeing the results of continued investment in sustainable transport measures that promote cycling as a carbon neutral way to travel”.

CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham said: “I hope that the events organised throughout the country during Bike Week bring together new, occasional and experienced cyclists to promote cycling as healthy, low-cost and environmentally friendly way to get around.

“Cycling and walking increased throughout the pandemic and local authorities are delivering exciting projects like segregated paths and other facilities that encourage more people to use sustainable modes of transport as part of their daily routine.

“We are also making significant progress with our ‘Safe Routes to School’ programme with cycle parking actively being delivered to schools around the country, as part of the programme and also the Green Schools Travel Programme”.

Further details on what is happening in Clare during bike week are available on www.bikeweek.ie.