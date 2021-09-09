CAO points rise for MIC’s education programmes 

Mary Immaculate College’s (MIC) undergraduate education programme offering has seen a marked increase in CAO points for 2021.

The College’s four-year B Ed in Education and Psychology degree, the only one of its type in Ireland, not only remains a highly sought-after programme attracting the highest calibre of applicant but a 2021 CAO minimum entry requirement of 590 makes it, once again, the teacher education programme with the highest points in the country.

MIC’s unique Bachelor of Education – International remains exceptionally popular again this year with points increasing to an impressive 589.

MIC’s Bachelor of Education – Primary Teaching programme, which also equips graduates with the competence to teach at all levels of the primary school, has seen a points increase from 495 in 2020 to 522 this year. Gaeltacht students seeking entry to the programme will also be required to meet a higher minimum entry requirement of 485 CAO points, an increase of almost 30 points on last year. Up to 10% of places on the Bachelor of Education programme are reserved for applicants from the Gaeltacht, who normally reside in an official Gaeltacht designated area, and whose normal language of the home is Irish.

An increase from 357 points to 409 points for MIC’s BA in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) degree was also registered with a 14% increase in first preferences applications to this programme. The BA ECCE provides an exciting and challenging programme for those interested in working with young children, from birth to six years of age, in a range of educational settings.

MIC Thurles, which has seen a trebling of student numbers to close to 500 since its incorporation by MIC in 2016, is home to the College’s School of Education (Post-Primary). It offers six concurrent teacher education progammes, of four-year duration. Students can choose from a number of subject combinations in the areas of Gaeilge, Mathematics, Business Studies, Theology and Religious Studies, and Accounting.

2021 CAO points for MIC Thurles progammes as follows:

MI009 BA in Education, Business and Accounting increased to 434 points

MI010 BA in Education, Business and Religious Studies remained at 370 points

MI011 BA in Education, Irish and Religious Studies stands at 407 points

MI012 BA in Education, Irish and Business Studies stands at 387 points

MI013 BA in Education, Mathematics and Gaeilge increased to 509 points

MI014 BA in Education, Mathematics and Business Studies increased to 476 points

CAO points for MIC’s flexible and wide-ranging BA in Liberal Arts programme now stands at 280 following a significant 14% increase in total mentionsand a 21% increase in First Preference applications to this this exciting programme. The BA degree offers students a choice of 13 subjects and great opportunities to work, to travel and to study abroad as part of the third-year Off-Campus programme.

MIC’s BA in Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies, with a CAO minimum entry requirement of 209 points, offers students a round and broadly-based education in drama and theatre, and a specific set of skills in contemporary and applied aspects of the field such as ensemble performance, the study of plays, theatre visits and studio practice.

Speaking about this year’s points rise Professor Eugene Wall, President of Mary Immaculate College said, “We are delighted that Mary Immaculate College’s B Ed in Education and Psychology remains the teacher education programme with the highest points in the country. The College promotes excellence in teaching, learning and research at all levels across both our Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education. As such I want to congratulate all those who have worked so hard to obtain their place in MIC, where they can expect a supportive student experience and I look forward to welcoming them to our Limerick and Thurles campuses.’

