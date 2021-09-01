Covid-19 Updates – September 2021

Wednesday, September 1st – 1,789 new cases reported nationally

An additional 1,789 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *354,236.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,112 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

There are currently 360 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 56 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

6,836,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,688,438 people have received their first dose

3,147,684 people have received their second dose

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

**Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures for Clare are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.