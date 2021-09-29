Emergency services attending M18 collision

Emergency services are dealing with a single-vehicle collision on the M18 near Dromoland.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10am after it was reported that a car had overturned in the centre of the northbound lanes at Ballinacragga between junctions 10 (Newmarket on Fergus) and 11 (Dromoland).

National Ambulance Service paramedics, Gardaí and Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Shannon and Ennis stations responded to the incident.

Traffic is currently backed up along the motorway.

More to follow….