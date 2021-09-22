Further recognition for ETB’s hospitality campus

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s College of Further Education and Training Hospitality Campus has been announced as an accredited college with the World Association of Chefs Societies within its Global Education Network.

This makes it the first ETB college in Ireland to achieve this prestigious accreditation alongside one other education provider with the award. This recognition of quality culinary education is yet another accolade for the college, which became the first centre in the Republic of Ireland to be awarded with a consecutive European Framework for Quality Management (EFQM) Centre of Excellence Award last July.

Worldchefs Global Education Network is an alliance of more than 105 Education Partners and training programmes worldwide. It brings together over 50,000 hospitality educators, learners and alumni with a shared commitment to empower the next generation of industry leaders and it is designed to help prepare chefs for the future of the profession, and beyond.

Speaking about the accreditation partnership with top international colleges in Europe, Asia, USA and the Middle East, Bernadette Enright, Centre Manager, said: “The College now has international visibility, acknowledgement, and a reputation for excellence for education partners and their alumni. This will give our learners and international students the opportunity to access resources that will enable us to implement cutting-edge programmes in technology, sustainability, and more.”