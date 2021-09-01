Covid-19 – Daily Update

Covid-19 Daily/Monthly Update Archive
Wednesday, September 1st – 1,789 new cases reported nationally
An additional 1,789 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *354,236.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
There have been *5,112 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.
There are currently 360 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 56 of whom are in ICU.
National Vaccination Update
6,836,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.
3,688,438 people have received their first dose
3,147,684 people have received their second dose
*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.
**Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures for Clare are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.