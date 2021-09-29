Nugent family to meet department officials

Officials from the Department of Justice will next week hold a private meeting with the family of Patrick Nugent to discuss to discuss the findings of an inquiry into the investigation of his death in 1984.

The meeting was confirmed by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys who was responding in the Dáil to a question from Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara.

Deputy McNamara has been critical of the delay in providing the long-awaited report and has tabled numerous Parliamentary Questions as well as raised the matter in the Dáil on several occasions.

He said that he hoped the Nugent family would receive clarity and some details on the inquiry into the investigation of Patrick Nugent when they meet with Department officials next week.

“The Nugent family has waited long enough for a report into what happened to their son and brother in 1984. This particular report has been with the Attorney General for 11 months and I hope they will receive some clarity next week on the outcome of Judge Clyne’s investigation,” stated Deputy McNamara.

In response to Deputy McNamara’s question, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said: “We have received the advice of the Attorney General and having considered that advice the Department of Justice has invited the Nugent family to a meeting to explain the next steps regarding Judge Clyne’s final report. This meeting is due to take place in person next week. I appreciate that Mr. Nugent’s family are most anxious to receive the outcome of Judge Clyne’s investigation.”