Rain & Thunderstorm warning for Co Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Rain and Thunderstorm warning for Ireland including Co Clare.

The weather services has said: “Scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in some areas today, tonight and for a time on Thursday. Localised flooding may occur where the rainfall is heaviest.”

The warning will remain in place until midday on Thursday (9th).

Today

Warm and humid today with scattered heavy showers and localised thunderstorms, bringing a risk of lightning and spot flooding. There’ll be long dry periods between the showers with sunny spells developing at times. Top temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light to moderate east or southeast breezes. Mist and fog will affect hills and coastal parts at times, particularly along the south coast.

Tonight

Further scattered heavy downpours overnight with a continued risk of localised thunderstorms and spot flooding. A humid and misty night with fog forming in some areas in mostly light breezes which will vary in direction. Minimum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.