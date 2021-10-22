Leo Varadkar to launch Ennis 2040 strategy

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will visit Clare today for the launch of Clare County Council’s new economic and spatial strategy for the economic, social and physical development of Ennis over the next 18 years.

The plan, entitled ‘Ennis 2040 – An Economic and Spatial Strategy’, will be officially launched today by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD.

Ennis 2040 provides a comprehensive framework for the sustainable development of the town and the region.

The ambitious plan for the future of Ennis, sets out how the town will grow its population by 1.6% per year and create 5,000 new jobs by 2040.

The Ennis 2040 Economic and Spatial Strategy includes an Economic Action Plan, a Spatial Implementation Plan and a Marketing Strategy.