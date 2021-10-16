Menopause and Me – A HSE webinar

Health and Wellbeing, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Area are hosting a free evening webinar on the menopause which is calledMenopause and Me.

This will take place on Thursday October 21st from 7-9pm in acknowledgement of World Menopause Day 2021.

Mairead Kelly, Health and Wellbeing, ealthcaHHealth Promotion & Improvement Officer states “We hope this webinar will support an affirming and empowering conversation for women in the Mid West who are experiencing perimenopause or menopause. Menopause is a normal and natural life transition for women. At the same time, not all women go through it at the same pace or have the same experiences – this is why we called the webinar, Menopause and Me”.

The Menopause is a unique phase in the life of a maturing woman. Health and Wellbeing staff at HSE Mid West Community Healthcare want women to be inspired to prioritise healthy eating, physical activity and their mental and emotional health. Access to informative resources will support them through this life phase. Menopause is a natural part of a woman’s human journey. Like any transition, it can be associated with loss, and it can have its challenges as well as its opportunities.

Anne Ryan, Head of Service for Health and Wellbeing in the HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Area, states “that the Health & Wellbeing Service is informed through both evidence based learning and the lived experience of women. We have invited a number of speakers to share their knowledge and to speak of their own experiences of menopause. We are very grateful to all participants for sharing their experience and supporting the webinar.”

Menopause and Me Speakers

Dr. Cassie McVeigh, a GP with special interest in women’s health, menopause, perimenopause and HRT,

Nodlaig Moore, Clinical Psychologist,

Charlene Hyland, Physiotherapist with a special interest in women’s health.

Each speaker will address key areas of interest for many women experiencing menopause or perimenopause.

The Health and Wellbeing Team look forward to sharing information on lifestyle behaviours that are beneficial to women of all ages.

Time will be provided for people to ask questions of the different speakers. ISL interpretation is also arranged for the event.

To register for the webinar please click here. Or use the following link.

For any queries email MaireadA.Kelly@hse.ie