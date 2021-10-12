Shannon Group welcomes budget aviation package

The CEO of Shannon Group has welcomed today’s announcement by Government of a €90 million aviation sector support package in the Budget.

Mary Considine said: “The aviation sector has been decimated as a result of the pandemic and the aviation package announced today is a very welcome acknowledgement of the importance of this sector to the Irish economy. Restoring vital air connectivity is essential for the thousands of jobs in the tourism and business sectors who rely on the connectivity for their livelihoods.

“We know that it will take many years for aviation to recover to pre-pandemic levels and we appreciate this funding, and indeed other Government supports Shannon Group has received since the onset of the pandemic. We look forward to hearing the detail of the allocation for Shannon Airport in due course.”