Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for Clare and the rest of Ireland.

Following on from this morning’s heavy fog, the weather service is warning that mist and fog will form again overnight tonight, becoming dense, especially in some midland areas, leading to poor visibility.

The warning will valid from 1.00am until 11.00am on Monday and is subject to being updated.

Level: Yellow

Type: Fog — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2021

The Road Safety Advises motorists travelling in fog or other low visibility conditions to:

Switch on headlights and fog lamps if visibility is reduced

As you enter fog, check your mirrors and slow down. Use your foot brake lightly so that your lights warn following drivers.

Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing). This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely.

Beware of other drivers who are not using their headlights.

Switch off distracting noise and open the window slightly so that you can listen for other traffic, especially at crossroads and junctions

Carry a mobile phone, high visibility jacket and torch in the event of a breakdown or collision. In the event of a breakdown park the vehicle well in off the road, get out and stand well back from the side of the road. Phone the emergency services and do not attempt to stand or walk on the road.

Beware of speeding up as soon as visibility improves slightly. In patchy fog you could find yourself “driving blind” again only moments later

Remember to switch off your fog lights when visibility improves.