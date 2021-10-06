Transport committee to meet with Pádraig Ó Céidigh

The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications will meet tomorrow at 9.30am in Committee Room 2 of Leinster House with Pádraig Ó Céidigh, Chairperson Designate of the Shannon Group.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said: “One of the roles of Joint Committees is to invite the Chairperson designate of a statutory agency, prior to their appointment, before the Committee to discuss their strategic priorities for the role.

“Pádraig Ó Céidigh has a proven track record in business and more particularly in aviation, which has to be the key focus for the Shannon Group. Coming from the Western seaboard also gives him a keen understanding of the environment in which Shannon Airport operates.

“The Committee looks forward to hearing his strategic vision for the group, and more specifically how Shannon Airport can rebuild its business following the pandemic, enhance the London Heathrow route, re-start its key strategics routes to the US and maximise its potential in terms of balanced regional development along the Atlantic economic corridor.”

The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications has 14 Members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.

The meeting in Committee Room 2 can be viewed live on Oireachtas.ie.

Committee proceedings can also be viewed on the Houses of the Oireachtas Smartphone App, available for Apple and Android devices.