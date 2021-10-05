Weather Advisory issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued Weather Advisory for several counties including Clare.

The weather service says a band of rain is approaching from the Atlantic and is forecast to stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday, leading to persistent and heavy falls in places. This may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

The affected counties will be Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, the province of Connacht and Donegal.

Met Éireann added that the advisory will be updated Wednesday morning and warnings may be issued.